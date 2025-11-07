Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $136,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ATO opened at $175.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $180.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $754.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

