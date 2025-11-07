Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 284.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,036 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.