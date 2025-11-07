Donald Colvin Sells 40,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Donald Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $683,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 148,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,275.16. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Viavi Solutions Price Performance
VIAV stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.99.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
