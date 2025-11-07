Knowles (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $904,414.20 in Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $904,414.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,370 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,163.50. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Jeffrey Niew sold 98,252 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $2,329,554.92.

NYSE:KN opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.53. Knowles Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 94.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 47.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

