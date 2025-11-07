Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 233.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Viasat by 74.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2,412.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. Viasat Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,991. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

