Bank of Montreal Can Sells 65,138 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 44.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in AppLovin by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.39.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $621.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.68. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 294.76% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

