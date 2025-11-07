Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Head-To-Head Survey

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Par Pacific 0 4 6 1 2.73

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $38.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.07%. Given Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Andatee China Marine Fuel Services is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific $7.48 billion 0.28 -$33.32 million $4.75 8.58

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific -0.25% -1.79% -0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

