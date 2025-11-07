Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,773.92. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 505.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

