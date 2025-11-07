Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 135,252 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135,252 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,316,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,802,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,941,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,452,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,333,000 after buying an additional 106,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,679,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 224,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 46.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 384,979 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The company had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

