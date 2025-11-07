ETF Store Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 1.4%

BATS:NEAR opened at $51.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.