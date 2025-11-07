Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 550,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 450,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $10,377,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,765.96. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,906.48. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $834,490. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

