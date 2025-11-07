TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $769,050.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,382.15. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
Shares of SNX opened at $149.86 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.55.
Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
