TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $769,050.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,382.15. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $149.86 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.55.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

