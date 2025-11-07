The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 3,175 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,710 to GBX 3,010 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,089.17.

The Weir Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,862 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,875 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,741.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,558.77.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton acquired 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £16,468.02. Also, insider Brian Puffer bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.20. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

