Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 661,611 shares changing hands.
Coin Hodl Trading Up 7.6%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
