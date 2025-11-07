Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

