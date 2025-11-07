MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.31 and traded as high as C$34.98. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 146,911 shares changing hands.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.10 to C$31.70 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$27.38.

The company has a current ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

