Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0144. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.0141, with a volume of 38,100 shares trading hands.
Fifth Street Asset Management Trading Down 2.1%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
