First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stake in Sanofi $SNY

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 130.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Profile

Free Report

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

