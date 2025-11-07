First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 99,100 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 32.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Insteel Industries’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In related news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $363,555.50. The trade was a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

