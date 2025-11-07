Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 187,536 NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.40 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
