First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,333 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 156,845 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 83,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,727.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.