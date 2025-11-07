First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,773 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $35,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 5.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.0006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca Cola Femsa

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.