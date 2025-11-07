Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IXUS opened at $83.23 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

