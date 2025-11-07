Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

