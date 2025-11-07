Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $15.81 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.