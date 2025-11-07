iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB Holdings Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 80,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

EMB stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.07.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4176 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

