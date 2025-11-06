Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:IPC Earnings

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for International Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

