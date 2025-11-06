Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,063 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

