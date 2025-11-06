HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic View of AXSM FY2025 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,685.86. This trade represents a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,271 shares of company stock worth $50,640,415. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

