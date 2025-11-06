Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million.

Verastem Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $502.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Verastem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 8,333 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $75,496.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,496.98. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,673 shares of company stock valued at $88,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 78.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 531,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verastem by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 238,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Verastem by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Verastem by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verastem

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.