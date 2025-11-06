Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $342.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

