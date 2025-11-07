Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.120-5.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Interparfums from $168.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 200,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39. Interparfums has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Interparfums’s payout ratio is 64.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interparfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Interparfums during the second quarter worth $127,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Interparfums in the second quarter worth $326,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Interparfums by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.