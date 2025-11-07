UBS Group Boosts Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $12.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSCR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oscar Health from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.29.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 24,633,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,423,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,157.64. The trade was a 44.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 377.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.