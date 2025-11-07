Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.30 and last traded at $111.28. 17,234,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 14,292,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 99.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

