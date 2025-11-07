Mony Group (LON:MONY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 260 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.

MONY stock traded down GBX 2 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 194.30. The company had a trading volume of 475,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.15. Mony Group has a 12 month low of GBX 174 and a 12 month high of GBX 224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

