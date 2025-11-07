Mony Group (LON:MONY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 260 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.
MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.
