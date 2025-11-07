Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,170 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,416.

LON HIK traded up GBX 60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,582. 1,155,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,734.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,896.07. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,522 and a one year high of GBX 2,360.

In related news, insider Laura Balan Balan acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,601 per share, with a total value of £5,043,150. Insiders have purchased 332,500 shares of company stock worth $533,130,500 in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

