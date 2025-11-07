European Lithium (ASX:EUR) Insider Sells A$700,000.00 in Stock

European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Carter sold 3,500,000 shares of European Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00.

Michael Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Michael Carter acquired 5,335,298 shares of European Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$426,823.84.

The stock has a market cap of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 44.45, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.

European Lithium Limited explores for and develops lithium deposits in Austria and Australia. The company focuses on the development of the Wolfsberg lithium project that consists of various original and overlapping exploration licenses, and a mining license covering various mining areas located in Carinthia.

