Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $42.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million.
Netlist Trading Up 0.4%
OTCMKTS:NLST traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,592. The company has a market capitalization of $189.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.25. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.
Netlist Company Profile
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.
