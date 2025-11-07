Head-To-Head Contrast: NexMetals Mining (NEXM) and Its Rivals

NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NexMetals Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NexMetals Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NexMetals Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexMetals Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 NexMetals Mining Competitors 832 1008 823 24 2.01

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 34.68%. Given NexMetals Mining’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexMetals Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NexMetals Mining N/A -$30.96 million -7.53 NexMetals Mining Competitors $4.23 billion $336.98 million -21.75

This table compares NexMetals Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NexMetals Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NexMetals Mining. NexMetals Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexMetals Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexMetals Mining N/A -261.73% -138.07% NexMetals Mining Competitors -81.04% -3.18% -5.80%

Summary

NexMetals Mining competitors beat NexMetals Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

NexMetals Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Nickel Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland. The company was formerly known as Widescope Resources Inc. and changed its name to North American Nickel Inc. in April 2010. North American Nickel Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NexMetals Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexMetals Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.