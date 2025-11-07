Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE ZYME traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. 1,481,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 29.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 208,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

