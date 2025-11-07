Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $337.27 and last traded at $349.43. 21,567,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 25,562,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $1,571,438,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

