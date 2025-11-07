DCC (LON:DCC) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,700 price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,225.

DCC traded down GBX 50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,720. 178,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,319. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,452 and a one year high of GBX 5,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,821.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,770.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

