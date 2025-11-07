Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Lowered to “Sector perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 135 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 170. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 116 to GBX 110 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.50.

LON:SBRE traded down GBX 3 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 126.60. 330,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.57. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.20. The company has a market capitalization of £309.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 per share, with a total value of £355. Also, insider David Neave purchased 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 per share, with a total value of £15,228.75. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,256 shares of company stock worth $1,611,709. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

