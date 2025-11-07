Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 72 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 to GBX 82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 to GBX 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 75 to GBX 85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 94.75.

VOD stock traded up GBX 1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 88.36. 2,147,000,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,745,008. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 62.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 94. The firm has a market cap of £21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 340 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage.

