Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.4350. Approximately 15,426,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,886,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.10%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 370.3% in the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 74,050 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

