Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.4460. 117,171,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 49,576,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 79,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,565,000 after buying an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 283.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 496,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 367,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.