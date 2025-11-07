Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $338.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Procore Technologies updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 1,360,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,952. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $267,732.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,923.22. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $58,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 187,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,588,851.98. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,519 in the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 350,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 56.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.26.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

