Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 191.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWTX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EWTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 745,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,872. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $106,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,934.85. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,640. The trade was a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 116,267 shares of company stock worth $1,677,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 15,518,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,447,000 after acquiring an additional 496,771 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,210,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,023 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,101,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,458 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 94.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,775,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 137.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,651 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.