Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFX. Zacks Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.8%

TFX stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,730. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.27. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Teleflex by 258.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Teleflex by 57.9% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 242.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

