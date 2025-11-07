UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,055 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

INF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,020 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,036.25.

INF traded down GBX 9.40 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 968. 7,328,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 922.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 852.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 993.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

